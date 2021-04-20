JONESBORO — Five Clayton County students from two high schools have graduated from the Model Atlanta Regional Commission’s youth leadership program.
Graduating students are Daniela Abarca and Lilian Huynh from Jonesboro High and Jayla Benson, Egheosase Odiase and As’Shaunte Walker from Morrow High.
“I commend the work and collaboration these young leaders put into the MARC program,” said Kerry Armstrong, ARC board chair. “The insights they bring to the challenges facing our region is refreshing, and make me feel optimistic about our future.”
MARC students explored real-world issues such as housing affordability, responsible water usage, and the impact of limited transportation options as part of the six-month program. They spoke with local changemakers about equity and resilience and offered their own reflections on ways we as a region can better serve our diverse population.
While the 2020-2021 program was moved online due to the COVID-19 pandemic, students were also invited to participate in self-guided activities such as a walkability audit of their neighborhoods.
“MARC really opened my eyes to the complexity of regional planning and how it can be used to improve people's lives in myriad ways,” said Nicolas Miranda, a student at Harvester Christian Academy. “It’s very worthwhile if you want to learn why metro Atlanta has the problems it does and consider what we can do to alleviate them.”
The MARC program is accepting applications for the 2021-22 class through June 4.
The 2021-22 class is open to rising 10-11th graders who reside or attend school in the 10-county Atlanta region. The class meets once a month on Saturdays for six months starting in August. Initial sessions will be held online and transition to in-person as COVID-19 safety guidelines allows. The program is free to attend. Applications are due by June 4. For more information or to apply, visit www.atlantaregional.org/marc.
