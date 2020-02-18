021920_CND_military.jpg

Front row, Greyson Higginbotham, Johnnay Martin, and Abdulmalik Ariyo. Back row, Colonel Raymond King (Mundy's Mill High School ROTC Instructor), Congressman David Scott and Lt. Anthony Chase (U.S. Naval Medical Programs Officer and U.S. Naval Academy, Class of 2010).

SMYRNA — Congressman David Scott hosted a Military Academy Ceremony to honor students who earned a nomination to an academy.

Four Clayton County students took part in the ceremony on Feb. 8 at Brawner Hall in Smyrna.

U.S. Air Force Academy

Faruq Akande, Jonesboro, U.S. Air Force Academy Preparatory School

Abdulmalik Ariyo, Jonesboro, U.S. Air Force Academy Preparatory School

Greyson Higginbotham, Jonesboro, Strong Rock Christian School

U.S. Naval Academy

Ayana Sirmans-Fellows, Jonesboro, U.S. Air Force Academy

In addition to Scott, representatives from military academies were on hand to congratulate students.

