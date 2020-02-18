SMYRNA — Congressman David Scott hosted a Military Academy Ceremony to honor students who earned a nomination to an academy.
Four Clayton County students took part in the ceremony on Feb. 8 at Brawner Hall in Smyrna.
U.S. Air Force Academy
Faruq Akande, Jonesboro, U.S. Air Force Academy Preparatory School
Abdulmalik Ariyo, Jonesboro, U.S. Air Force Academy Preparatory School
Greyson Higginbotham, Jonesboro, Strong Rock Christian School
U.S. Naval Academy
Ayana Sirmans-Fellows, Jonesboro, U.S. Air Force Academy
In addition to Scott, representatives from military academies were on hand to congratulate students.
