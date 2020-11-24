JONESBORO — Clayton County high school students are invited to take part in a virtual town hall titled “Good Trouble.”
The event will be held Dec. 4 from 1-2 p.m.
Clayton County Public Schools officials said the town hall is “designed to engage high school students in meaningful conversation regarding social justice.”
Participants will also have the opportunity to register to vote.
The virtual event will be hosted by Benjamin Straker, Clayton school board member, Charles Brooks, Clayton solicitor general, Ralph Simpson, CCPS deputy superintendent and DJ Sturgess from V-103 radio station.
As part of the town hall students will participate in an art project “designed to engage them in conversation and the justice system and what social justice means and how it looks.”
Art winners will have their pieces displayed at the Office of the Solicitor General.
For more information or to participate in the town hall, email Chantara Rumph Carter at chantara.rumph-carter@clayton.k12.ga.us.
