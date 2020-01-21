JONESBORO — Congressman David Scott has nominated 19 students from the state’s 13th District, of which Clayton County is a part, for admission to a U.S. military academy.
Receiving a nomination is part of the required process for students. Ultimately, the appointment is up to the military institutions.
Four Clayton County students received nominations:
U.S. Air Force Academy
Faruq Akande, Jonesboro, U.S. Air Force Academy Preparatory School
Abdulmalik Ariyo, Jonesboro, U.S. Air Force Academy Preparatory School
Greyson Higginbotham, Jonesboro, Strong Rock Christian School
U.S. Naval AcademyAyana Sirmans-Fellows, Jonesboro, U.S. Air Force Academy
“Each year I am deeply honored to nominate exceptional students from all across the 13th District who want to attend a military academy and serve our country,” Scott said. “Military academies provide students a distinguished and rigorous education valued at more than $400,000, as well as the path to a rewarding career as commissioned officers for the U.S. Armed Forces.”
Scott will present the congressional nominations during a special ceremony on Jan. 8 at 10 a.m. at Brawner Hall in Smyrna.
