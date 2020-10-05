JONESBORO — Clayton County school district leaders are holding off until the start of the second semester to decide how students will continue to attend school.
CCPS kicked off the new year on Aug. 10 with virtual learning due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The second semester will begin later this month.
School leaders said during the Board of Education work session on Sept. 28 they’re working with the Clayton County Board of Health to monitor new infection rates. To reopen school campuses, officials are looking for three consecutive reports from CCBOH showing a significant decline in the new diagnosis rate of cases per 100,000 residents, or for when the county-wide new diagnosis rate is 50-100 new cases per 100,000 residents.
Once such a metric is reached, a hybrid model, a mixture of online learning and face-to-face instruction, will begin.
In September, CCPS laid out a four-phase plan leaders will use to bring students back to the classroom. Each phase is based on COVID-19 diagnosis rates.
“The data will drive the decision making,” said Ebony Lee, assistant superintendent of Curriculum, Instruction and Assessment. “We want to see three reporting cases of less than 100 reported positive cases and see that trend over six weeks.”
The majority of board members was not in favor of returning, some suggesting waiting until January to see how the flu season will play out.
Board Chair Jessie Goree called on teachers and students to continue to stay safe and protect themselves from the virus.
Board members asked district leaders to conduct a survey to measure how the community feels about returning to face-to-face instruction. The survey is open until Oct. 11 at 11:59 p.m. To complete the survey, visit www.clayton.k12.ga.us and click on The Return to Facility Survey under updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.