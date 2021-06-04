JONESBORO — Clayton County residents will have to pay more than $300,000 annually to fund the salary of an interim sheriff as well as paying the salary of suspended Sheriff Victor Hill.
Between base salary, required supplements, longevity and cost-of-living adjustments, Hill makes $155,829.58 per year. By law, Hill's salary is calculated based on the following formula:
• Base salary (based on population) — $113,005.67
• Required Supplements — $4,630.80
• Longevity — $17,645.47
• COLA — $2,705.64
• Local supplements — $17,842
Hill's interim replacement will make the same.
Clayton County Commission Chairman Jeff Turner said he is waiting to speak with Kemp to determine if the governor intends to appoint someone to the position. The job could also be filled by Chief Deputy Roland Boehrer, second in command at the sheriff's office, behind the sheriff.
Turner said monies to fund the salary, an unbudgeted expense, will come from the county's general fund.
Hill was suspended by Gov. Brian Kemp June 2 after a review panel determined that his indictment on four counts of violating the civil rights of inmates adversely affected the administration of his duties and the interests of the public.
He will remain on suspension and continue to draw a salary until the case is resolved or the end of his term in 2024, whichever comes first.
Hill has denied the charges against him and is currently out on bond.
Via a social media post, Hill said he was thankful and honored for the outpouring of support he has received, adding he intends to use his time to “train and meditate so that when I return, any ground loss will be regained.”
