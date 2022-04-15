JONESBORO — Clayton County Superior Court has received approval from the Board of Commissioners to apply for emergency grant funds from the Council of Accountability Court Judges.
The $4,215 grant will be used to provide treatment services as part of the Clayton County Veterans Accountability Court.
Services include aid with mental health disorders, trauma and substance abuse. The court provides veterans with “intense treatment and strategies to assist them in maintaining their sobriety and in managing everyday life stressors without mood altering substances.”
The Accountability Court Program was created in 2012, a criminal justice reform initiative, to provide alternatives to sentencing for nonviolent offers and reduce the state’s prison population.
