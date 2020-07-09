JONESBORO — Clayton County residents will have a chance to decide whether restaurants can begin serving alcohol on Sunday morning instead of Sunday afternoon.
The referendum will ask residents if they want the Clayton County Board of Commissioners to permit Sunday alcohol beverages by the drink starting at 11 a.m. instead of 1 p.m.
In May 2018, then-Governor Nathan Deal authorized local jurisdictions to allow for the sale of alcoholic beverages for consumption beginning at 11 a.m., if approved by voters.
The special election question will appear on the Nov. 3 General Election ballot.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.