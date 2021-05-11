JONESBORO — The Clayton County Water Authority has been awarded a $50 million Clean Water State Revolving Fund (CWSRF) loan and a $10 million CWSRF loan by the Georgia Environmental Finance Authority (GEFA) board of directors.
The $50 million loan will finance upgrading the biosolids management at the W.B. Casey Water Reclamation Facility. This project will expand capacity from 24 to 32 million gallons per day. The county will pay 0.13% interest on the 20-year loan.
The $10 million loan will finance rehabilitating the county’s stormwater system. This project will ensure better stormwater management and nonpoint source pollution control. The authority will pay 0.13% interest on the 20-year loan.
The authority is eligible for reduced interest rates because it is a WaterFirst Community.
The CWSRF provides low-interest loans for wastewater and water pollution control infrastructure. These projects conserve and improve water resources and facilitate economic development. The program is jointly funded by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the state of Georgia.
The Georgia Environmental Finance Authority, headquartered in Atlanta, provides financing for a variety of energy, land and water projects. Since 1985, GEFA has approved financial commitments totaling more than $4.6 billion to local governments, businesses, and nonprofit organizations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.