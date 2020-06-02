MORROW — Clayton County Water Authority Small Local Business Enterprise Program is hosting a virtual workshop, “How to Gain Influence: Keys to Partnering and Building Relationships” on June 11 from 10 a.m. – Noon via Zoom.
Nancy J. Lewis, president of Progressive Techniques Inc., will present the workshop. Businesses will learn strategies such as collaboration and partnership, ways to add value to your client, techniques for follow up and follow through and the power of conversation energizers.
Lewis is a leading motivational/inspirational keynote speaker, trainer, author, and registered corporate coach. She is the president of Progressive Techniques Inc., based in Fayetteville, where the theme of her organization is “Developing a Better YOU!”
She earned a M.S. degree from Georgia State University in Urban and Public Affairs with concentration in human resources. She has worked as an adjunct faculty instructor at Georgia State University where she taught an undergraduate human resources course. She has been speaking and conducting training for 30 years. Lewis was featured in the 2019 edition of Who’s Who in Black Atlanta, “The Ultimate Networking Guide.” Lewis is certified with CCWA’s Small Local Business Program.
Small firms locally based inside Clayton County or locally based in Cherokee, Cobb, DeKalb, Douglas, Fayette, Fulton, Gwinnett, Henry, Rockdale and Spalding are invited to attend. Registration is required. To register, visit ccwa.us/smalllocal-business-program, email ccwa_slbe_program@ccwa.us or call 770.960.5880.
