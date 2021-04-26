MORROW —The Clayton County Water Authority’s Small Local Business Enterprise Program is offering a free information session for small local businesses in the metro Atlanta area looking to learn more about working with CCWA.
The session will be held on May 13 from 10 a.m. to noon virtually via Zoom. Attendees will learn:
• Meet CCWA staff and learn more about the goods and services CCWA purchases
• The CCWA’s SLBE certification process
• How to do business with CCWA
• Clayton County government’s SLBE certification process
• How to do business with Clayton County government
Small firms locally based inside Clayton County or locally based in Cherokee, Cobb, DeKalb, Douglas, Fayette, Fulton, Gwinnett, Henry, Rockdale and Spalding are invited to attend.
Registration is required for this session. To register, visit www.ccwa.us/smalllocal-business-program/.
For more information, email ccwa_slbe_program@ccwa.us or call 770-960-5880.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.