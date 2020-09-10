MORROW — Clayton County Water Authority’s Small Local Business Enterprise Program is hosting a virtual workshop, “Tax and Business Strategies to Help Grow Your Business” on Sept. 17 from 10 a.m.–noon via Zoom.
Certified Public Accountant Marcus L. Dorsey, of Dorsey CPA, will discuss comprehensive accounting and tax services for all types of small and medium-sized businesses.
According to Dorsey, Dorsey CPA firm offers the right balance between personal attention, reliable advice, and experience to deliver the accounting and tax services businesses need.
Small firms locally based inside Clayton County or locally based in Cherokee, Cobb, DeKalb, Douglas, Fayette, Fulton, Gwinnett, Henry, Rockdale and Spalding are invited to attend.
Registration is required. To register, visit ccwa.us/smalllocal-business-program, email ccwa_slbe_program@ccwa.us or call 770-960-5880.
