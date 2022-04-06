MORROW — The Clayton County Water Authority is now offering a military discount for active, reserve and retired military.
The change is part of the CCWA Affordability Program.
“CCWA is proud to support those who have served and are serving our country. After researching our options, we found an inclusive approach we could offer to active, reserve and retired military,” said Customer Accounts Director Rodney Perkins.
• Benefits
— Waive $25 service fee for new customers or provide $25 credit for existing customers transferring service
— Removal of up to two $40 disconnect fee within a 12-month period
• Eligibility
— Active CCWA water or sewer account in their name
— Show proof of active, reserve or retired military status
• Proof of status
— Military ID card
— Veterans’ ID card
— DD214
— Driver’s license with Veteran symbol
To apply, eligible customers should complete the application on CCWA’s website and bring it to one of our Customer Service locations, along with proof of status. Or, in the application in with a copy of proof of status referenced above.
For more information on this and other Affordability Programs, visit www.ccwa.us/affordability-programs.
