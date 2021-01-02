JONESBORO — The Clayton County Youth Commission is hosting a food drive to help replenish the Hearts to Nourish Hope Food Bank & Pantry.
The Youth Commission is a program for residents ages 14-24 that provides leadership opportunities and workforce readiness through positive learning experiences.
In years past, the commission would host its annual drive in November. But this year, Program Coordinator Ciara Dunn said students were asking themselves about post-holiday food bank stock.
“Because of everything going on this year, we pushed it back to fill the gap after so many other Thanksgiving and Christmas food drives,” Dunn said. “It’s what was on the hearts of commission members with the goal of feeding as many people as possible.”
The food drive will be held 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Jan. 4-18 at 10 locations. Suggested donations include pasta and sauce, oatmeal, beans, canned vegetables and fruits, soup, peanut butter and rice.
The locations are as follows:
• Clayton County Board of Commission, 112 Smith St. in Jonesboro
• Jim Huie Recreation Center, 9045 Tara Blvd. in Jonesboro
• Carl Rhodenizer Recreation Center, 3499 Rex Road in Rex
• South Clayton Recreation Center, 1837 McDonough Road in Hampton
• Virginia Burton Gray Recreation Center, 1475 E. Fayetteville Road in Riverdale
• Headquarters Library, 865 Battle Creek Road in Jonesboro
• Forest Park Library, 4812 West Street in Forest Park
• Lovejoy Library, 1721 McDonough Road in Hampton
• Morrow Library, 6225 Maddox Road in Morrow
• Riverdale Library, 420 Valley Hill Road in Riverdale
The Hearts to Nourish Hope Food Bank & Pantry in Riverdale is open every Tuesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The pantry feeds 1,500 families monthly providing food boxes with items such as canned goods, snacks, drinks, meats and fresh produce.
For more information about the program or to volunteer, call 770-997-4511.
