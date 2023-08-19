18-year-old shot during attempted robbery in Tara Stadium parking lot

JONESBORO — An 18-year-old who was identified as a Dutchtown High School senior was shot during an attempted robbery in the parking lot of Tara Stadium Friday night.
According to Clayton County Schools, the shooting occurred at about 10:26 p.m. at the Jonesboro-Mount Zion football game.
The victim, an 18-year-old black male, appeared to be alert and conscious with non-fatal injuries when Clayton County Schools officers observed him. The school system also said there was an identified witness who appeared to be with the shooting suspect.
At this point, it does not appear that any currently enrolled Clayton County students were involved in the incident, the school system said.
“Clayton County School has as its No. 1 priority the safety and security of its staff and students,” a statement from CCPS read. “Violence of any kind will not be tolerated. The district takes a firm posture against gun violence and is encouraging community stakeholders (e.g. legislators) to ensure proactive laws/policies are in place to protect our community against the growing violence in our communities and nation.”
Moving forward, all games with fairly large crowds will now have adjusted start times and will announce updates as changes are made.
Saturday morning, it was announced that the North Clayton-Riverdale football at Southern Crescent would be moved to 5 p.m. but a later update by CCPS said the game will remain at 7:30 p.m.
In its statement Saturday, CCPS said it took heightened security measures Friday night to ensure the safety of staff and students.
Some of the measures included extra security and vigilance from the CCPS Police staff, municipalities’ police staffs, Clayton County Sheriff’s Office, and Clayton County Police Department. The school system will also continue to use weapon-detection devices and only allow clear bags/purses at its games. These measures are developed to keep staff and students safe inside of the game.
