ATLANTA - Jonesboro resident Larry Edward Foxworth has been charged with two counts of committing a federal hate crime and discharging a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence for repeatedly firing a pistol into two convenience stores last summer near his home in an attempt to kill victims based on their race, color or national origin.
According to U.S. Attorney Ryan K. Buchanan, Foxworth, 48, is charged with repeatedly firing a pistol in an attempt to kill customers and employees of two Jonesboro convenience stores. Although the separate shootings occurred around 2:30 a.m., on July 30, 2021, both stores were open for business. The indictment alleges that Foxworth, who is white, was motivated to shoot into the stores because of the perceived race, color, or national origin of the people inside the stores.
“No person should be afraid to shop or go to work in our community. Nor should people have to worry that they may be violently attacked because of the color of their skin,” said Buchanan. “Combatting hate crimes continues to be among the Department of Justice’s top priorities. In this district, allegations of criminal activity fueled by hate and racism will always merit our full attention.”
Foxworth is charged with violating the Matthew Shepard-James Byrd Hate Crime Prevention Act. The act, passed in 2009, makes it a federal crime to willfully cause bodily injury, or attempt to do so using a dangerous weapon, because of the victim’s actual or perceived race, color, religion, or national origin.
The act also extends federal prohibitions to certain other crimes committed because of the actual or perceived race, color, religion, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, gender identity, or disability of the victim.
This case is being investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Clayton County Police Department.
