JONESBORO — Clayton County residents and employees are no longer required to wear face masks inside unincorporated county buildings except in certain locations like courtrooms.
The Board of Commissioners approved the change during its May 17 meeting.
But, those who are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms or have tested positive for the disease must wear a mask or are subject to a maximum $50 fine.
The BOC first mandated the wearing of masks in county-owned facilities in August 2020 due to the spread of COVID-19, increased hospitalizations and deaths.
However, since then, according to the county’s resolution, the COVID-19 risk is lower than when the original resolution was adopted.
The Clayton County Health District reports that 183 new positive cases were recorded between May 9, 2022 to May 15, 2022 with 10 hospitalizations and two deaths. A total 51% of residents have been vaccinated with at least one dose and 46% are fully vaccinated.
As of May 15, 2022, the county has seen 58,334 cases reported and 905 confirmed deaths.
For more information about COVID-19 in Clayton County, visit www.claytoncountypublichealth.org.
