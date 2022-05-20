JONESBORO — Clayton County Public Schools is one of 15 districts around the state to earn a STEM/STEAM professional learning grant from the Georgia Department of Education.
The grant will aid CCPS in expanding its science, technology, engineers, arts and math options and opportunities from students.
“These grants will ultimately maximize student engagement, meet student needs and interests, and ensure the relevance of learning materials,” GaDOE officials said.
"We continue our work to expand opportunities for all Georgia public school students, including quality STEM and STEAM instruction," State Superintendent Richard Woods said. “These grants will provide opportunities for teachers to engage in professional learning, and as a result, strengthen the STEM and STEAM education students receive.”
