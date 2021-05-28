Crime Scene.jpg

FOREST PARK — The Forest Park Police Department is looking for a suspect in the fatal shooting of another man Thursday, May 27.

Officers responded to a report of a person shot at 5530 old Dixie Road at about 11:45 a.m. where they found a man who had sustained a gunshot wound to the chest. The victim was treated at the scene and transported to an area hospital where he later died.

The unidentified suspect in the shooting fled the scene on foot. He is described as a slender Black male with short dreads wearing a white T-shirt and blue jeans. The identity of the victim has not been released.

Police are asking that anyone with information contact the Forest Park Police Department at 404-366-4141. Anonymous tips may also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477.

Recommended for you

+26
25 movies that take you on a tour of a city

25 movies that take you on a tour of a city

For this list, Stacker surveyed film history and compiled a list of movies across decades, countries, and genres that use the narrative to take viewers on a tour of a city, as if one feels like they've visited by the end of the movie. The films are ranked by IMDb user rating, ties broken by votes. Click for more.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Support Local Journalism

Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by subscribing or making a contribution today.