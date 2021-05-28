FOREST PARK — The Forest Park Police Department is looking for a suspect in the fatal shooting of another man Thursday, May 27.
Officers responded to a report of a person shot at 5530 old Dixie Road at about 11:45 a.m. where they found a man who had sustained a gunshot wound to the chest. The victim was treated at the scene and transported to an area hospital where he later died.
The unidentified suspect in the shooting fled the scene on foot. He is described as a slender Black male with short dreads wearing a white T-shirt and blue jeans. The identity of the victim has not been released.
Police are asking that anyone with information contact the Forest Park Police Department at 404-366-4141. Anonymous tips may also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.