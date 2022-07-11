FOREST PARK — Clayton County schools and the Latino Community Fund Georgia are hosting a Community Health Fair Saturday.
The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Ash Street Center, 5277 Ash St. in Forest Park.
The fair is offering $50 to the first 30 attendees who receive a COVID-19 vaccine. There will also be free health screenings, dental exams for children, free food and books and information about health, wellness and nutrition.
All are invited to attend.
