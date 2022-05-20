JONESBORO — Residents are invited to enjoy a cup of coffee with Clayton County Police Chief Kevin Roberts.
Meet with the chief on May 26 from 7:30-8:30 a.m. at Ray’s Donuts, 7332 Tara Blvd. in Jonesboro.
Resident can also submit questions to Chief Roberts via Roberts’ Corner on the CCPD website at www.claytonpolice.com/roberts-corner/.
