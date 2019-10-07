Monday, Oct. 7 is last day to register to vote for Nov. 5 election

JONESBORO—If you plan to vote in the Nov. 5 election and Dec. 3 runoff, be sure to register by Monday, Oct. 7.
You can register to vote if you are:
• A citizen of the United States
• A legal resident of Georgia and the county in which you wish to vote
• At least 18 years old by Election Day
Anyone who is serving a felony sentence or who a judge has deemed mentally incompetent is not allowed to register to vote.
You must make any changes to your voter registration no later than Monday, Oct. 7.
Your paper application must be postmarked no later than Monday, Oct. 7.
You can register in person at any Clayton County library or any city hall in Clayton County, as well as the county Elections and Registration Office on the second floor of the old Courthouse, 121 S. McDonough St, before 5 p.m.
First-time Georgia voters who register in person must present state-approved identification. First-time voters in Georgia who register by mail must include a copy of state-approved identification.
State-approved identification includes:
• A Georgia driver's license;
• Any valid state or federal government-issued photo ID, including a FREE Voter ID card issued by the county registrar's office of the Department of Driver Services (DDS);
• A valid United States passport;
• A valid employee photo identification card containing a photo of the elector and issued by any branch, department, agency, or entity of the United States government, Georgia, or any county, municipality, board, authority, or other entity of this state;
• Acceptable Student ID: College, University, Technical College
• A valid United States military identification card, provided that such identification card contains a photograph of the elector; or
• A valid tribal photo identification card containing a photograph of the elector.
If you don't have a Georgia driver's license or other qualified identification from the above list, you can get one of two free identification cards:
• a Georgia Identification Card from the Department of Driver Services; or
• a Georgia Voter Identification Card at the Clayton County Registrar's office at 121 S. McDonough St., Jonesboro between 8 a.m and 5 p.m.
You will need to provide:
• A photo identity document, or a non-photo identity document with your full legal name and date of birth; and
• Documentation showing voter's date of birth; and
• Evidence that voter is registered to vote in Georgia; and
• Documentation showing voter's name and address of principal resident.
To register by U.S. mail, send your completed paper voter registration application to:
Board of Elections and Registration
Jonesboro Historical Courthouse - Main Floor
121 South McDonough St.
Jonesboro, GA 30236
Once your voter application has been approved, the county will mail your precinct card to you.
When you vote in person in Georgia, which also includes absentee and advance voting in person, you must present one of the above state-approved forms of photo identification.
If you are already registered and then vote by mail, you do not need to present a copy of your state-approved photo identification.
If you don't have any identification listed when you vote, you can ask for a provisional ballot and swear or affirm that you are the person identified on your voter's certificate. Your vote will be counted only if the registrars are able to verify your current and valid identification within the time period for verifying provisional ballots.
To register online, or to check that your voter registration is current, visit the Georgia Secretary of State's My Voter Page at https://www.mvp.sos.ga.gov/MVP/mvp.do
For additional information, please visit the Secretary of State's website at http://sos.ga.gov or call the Elections Division at (404) 656-2871.