JONESBORO — Clayton County’s newest senior center has been named in honor of District 1 Commissioner Sonna Singleton Gregory.
The Board of Commission unanimously approved the resolution Tuesday evening — the first meeting held following Singleton Gregory’s death on May 27. The vote received a standing ovation.
Her chair was decorated with a red sash and red roses that were later presented to Singleton Gregory’s daughter, Jordyn Speakman, and husband, Willie Gregory, who were in the audience.
The ribbon cutting ceremony for the center on May 22 was Singleton Gregory’s last public appearance.
Commissioner Demont Davis recalled watching Speakman grow up in the board room as she watched her mother do the county’s business.
“We all respect and admire your mother,” Davis said to Speakman.
Chairman Jeff Turner called Singleton Gregory the “dean” of the board and a vital part of the community.
“She will be greatly missed,” he said. “It’s hard to put into words … We thank God that we’ve had her and her legacy will live on.”
The Sonna Singleton Gregory Senior Center is located at 3215 Anvil Block Road in Ellenwood.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.