Throughout the years, retiring interim athletic director and cross country coach Mike Mead has made an impact on many student-athletes and colleagues.
Here is a glance at what some of them had to say about Mead, as he plans to retire at the end of the school year in June:
Christopher Brown (Track and field coach, Olympic medalist):
“We are going to miss him. Coach hired me as his first full-time assistant and showed me the ropes and based upon that, I am hoping and praying the legacy he left behind, is in good hands… Learning from Mike was fun, and he made it enjoyable. He is always cracking jokes while he was doing something. That made it fun to work with him and he is going to be very much missed especially from me because that was all I knew since I got to Clayton State. Me knowing that I am entering a new season without him, will be a huge missing piece of the puzzle.”
Clive Caesar (Two-time USTFCCA Regional Assistant Coach of the Year at Clayton State):
“Coach Mead has been very impactful in my life, and if it wasn’t for him, I can honestly say I wouldn’t be where I am today. He took a chance on me as a student athlete back in 1999, two years removed from high school, and he gave me an opportunity to lead men and women starting in 2002 as a coach. He trusted in me, always encouraged me, respected me, gave me all the tools I needed to succeed, and we had a great 16-year run together.”
Troy Hickom (Current track and field assistant coach, five-time All-Academic at Clayton State):
“Coach Mead has been a pinnacle in Clayton State Athletics since its inception. His departure will leave a void that will be difficult to replace. He is arguably one of the hardest workers on campus, wearing multiple hats seemingly every year of his tenure. I can’t thank Coach Mead enough for giving me a shot when most coaches in the area refused. Most athletes, if not all, will agree that behind his tall, intimidating stature is an extremely charismatic, empathetic and caring person.”
Eric Simmons (Clayton State Hall of Famer, All-American, school record holder in several track and field events):
“I owe a tremendous debt of gratitude to Coach Mead for my growth as both an athlete and a person. As an athlete, Coach Mead created a culture with CSU track and field that inspired us to give our all as he did this for us daily. Coach Mead is a man of his word; if he says he will do it, then he will. The way in which he builds relationships heavily influenced my coaching style. I know that any success I have is largely because of the opportunities he afforded me.”
(Editor’s note: Comments were compiled by Sam Viebrock, Clayton State Assistant AD for Communication.)
