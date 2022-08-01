RIVERDALE — A video filmed at Pinebrooke Apartments in Riverdale showing people making threats to kill others while brandishing weapons and cash spurred a a task force to come together to investigate the property and perform a code blitz.
According to Commissioner Felicia Franklin the film, which since has been taken down, not only depicted vulgarity and gang activity, but advertised Clayton County as the place for such activities.
The video also show quality of life issues and safety code violations at the complex.
She brought the video to the attention of the Clayton County Police Department, Code Enforcement and Fire and Emergency Services on July 16, who created a task force of 43 employees to perform a code blitz on July 19.
A number of violations were issued by all departments.
Fire Chief Landry Merkison said they found an unoccupied building being used as a storage locker which created a fire hazard for buildings around it and fire and EMS employees.
He said the building has been about 90% emptied as of July 26 and expected to be complete within a few days.
Merkison added that other departments are working through their violations with the property management.
The film gave Clayton police leads on potential gang activity as well as locations on Valley Hill Road and Ga. Highway 138 and Taylor Road.
All told, Merkison said 11 cases were opened up at Pinebrooke with 41 violations and the vacant 700 building was condemned.
Merkison praised the men and women who were able to come together within 72 hours.
“I’d like to thank by public safety brethren,” Merkison said. “My hats off to each leader and their organizations.”
Franklin also offered her thanks for the quick work, noting the county has been dealing with the complex for a long time.
“I know there are folks no longer living in those conditions,” she said.
Board Chair Jeff Turner, too, thanked the task force for their hard work and leadership.
“It takes a village,” he said.
