080322_CND_Pinebrooke.jpg

A total of 41 violations were found at the Pinebrooke Apartments in Riverdale including the use of a vacant building as storage and black mold.

 Special Photo

RIVERDALE — A video filmed at Pinebrooke Apartments in Riverdale showing people making threats to kill others while brandishing weapons and cash spurred a a task force to come together to investigate the property and perform a code blitz.

According to Commissioner Felicia Franklin the film, which since has been taken down, not only depicted vulgarity and gang activity, but advertised Clayton County as the place for such activities.

