The Forest Park Police Department recently held its Conversation & Coffee with the Chief event at Chick-fil-A Forest Park at 4959 Jonesboro Road. Individuals who were interested in learning more about their local police department had the opportunity to ask questions, discuss public safety concerns, and hear directly from Forest Park Police Chief Brandon Criss (pictured second from left).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.