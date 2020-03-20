COLLEGE PARK – The city of College Park has declared a state of emergency due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
The mayor and council held a special-called meeting on March 19, where the body voted to establish a curfew on all bar/pub establishments, nightclubs, restaurants and any other businesses providing prepared foods and beverages for the public. Effective immediately, those establishments are required to close no later than 10 p.m. each day and remain closed until 7 a.m.
The newly revised ordinance does not include gas stations, convenience stores and grocery stores. Additionally, any business licensed to distribute alcohol shall cease that service 30-minutes prior to closing or by 9:30 p.m.
The ordinance remains in effect until April 19. For more information, visit www.collegeparkga.com.
