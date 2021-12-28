COLLEGE PARK — The Clayton County Police Department is investigating the shooting death of a man on Dec. 26 in College Park.
Police were called to the home on Brookstone Road where they found the victim in the street with a gunshot wound. He was transported to an area hospital where he later died.
Police learned that someone visited the victim’s home to sell him a cell phone.
According to Clayton County police, a conversation between the victim and suspect was held prior to the shooting.
“This investigation is still in the early preliminary stages. CCPD detectives are working tirelessly to gather additional information,” officials with the CCPD said.
Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3550.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.