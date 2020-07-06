JONESBORO — The Clayton County Sheriff’s Office announced last week they had captured a suspect wanted in connection with a murder committed on Chaseland Court in Jonesboro.
According to Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill, Clayton County police identified Willie Reeves, 26, as the suspect wanted in the June 8 shooting of two men who allegedly attempted to purchase marijuana from him.
“Reeves showed up at the residence to sell the two victims marijuana, but robbed and shot them instead,” Hill stated in a Nixle alert.
The shooting left one man dead and the other suffering from gunshot wounds.
On Friday, July 3, Hill said his “Elite Fugitive Squad surrounded a residence in South Fulton giving Reeves no avenue to escape. Reeves surrendered with his hands raised after being called out without incident.”
Reeves is charged with one count of murder, possession of a firearm during commission of a crime, armed robbery and two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
He remains in the Clayton County jail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.