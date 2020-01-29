College Park Police: Suspect in Delta shooting committed suicide; wanted in separate Clayton homicide

COLLEGE PARK — The suspect in the homicide of a Delta Air Lines employee, who was wanted in another Clayton County homicide, committed suicide when police tried to arrest him.
College Park Police say Raeshaun Antoine Jones was wanted in connection with the murder of Alexis Nicole Lee Reed, 30, a Delta ramp agent who was found shot in a Delta employee parking lot on Jan. 26 and later died.
A joint investigation with Clayton County Police, U.S. Department of Homeland Security, Delta Corporate Security, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation tracked down Jones at an undisclosed location. Jones then committed suicide.
The investigation into both homicides is ongoing, "but College Park Police and Clayton County Police are confident that Jones is the offender in both cases. This act of violence was not a random act but all indications are they were specific in nature."
