COLLEGE PARK — A quadruple shooting in College Park Friday has left one person dead and three others injured.
At 10:45 p.m. Aug. 13, Clayton County police said they responded to a person shot call at the 5400 block of Riverdale Road. Officers arrived to find a total of four people shot, including one dead. The three victims were transported to a local hospital.
Police said they currently have very limited information and that the investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3550 or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS.
