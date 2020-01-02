College Park to swear in Mayor Broom, Councilmembers Clay, Allen Jan. 6

COLLEGE PARK—The City of College Park will swear in its new mayor, Bianca Motley Broom, and Councilmembers Ambrose Clay and Ken Allen on Monday, Jan. 6.
The ceremony will take place at the City of College Park Auditorium, 3633 Main St. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.
Motley Broom beat longtime incumbent Jack Longino Dec. 3. A resident of College Park since 2008,Motley Broom has served as both board member and board president of The Main Street Academy and has served on the board of the College Park Neighborhood Association.
Motley Broom, an attorney who also served as a Fulton County Magistrate Court judge, is a graduate of Duke University and Washington University of Law. She also holds an MBA with honors from the Lake Forest Graduate School of Management.
Clay has served Ward One since 2008. Previously, he served both as a school board member and as President of Glen Ellyn School District 89 in DuPage County, Illinois. Clay holds a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering degree from M.I.T., an MBA from the University of Chicago and has many hours of post-graduate management training.
Allen represents Ward Three, part of which is in Clayton County. Of the 36 votes cast in the Clayton County part of College Park, Allen won 13 but took 176 votes, or 53 percent, across the full ward, which also includes Fulton County. Allen also represents Ward Three on the ATL Airport District board.