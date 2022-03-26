A wildfire near Boulder, Colorado, prompted an evacuation warning for nearly 20,000 people Saturday evening.
"Evacuation areas include 19,000 people and 8,000 homes," the Boulder Office of Emergency Management tweeted.
The NCAR Fire broke out Saturday afternoon. It was just 123 acres by Saturday evening, but not contained at all, officials said.
"The state has deployed two firefighting aircraft, including a single-engineer tanker and Type 2 helicopter, and stands ready to assist with the response," said Gov. Jared Polis in a statement. "We will continue to monitor this evolving situation."
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.