Help. We all need help in some form or another sometimes. Help is not weakness, help is not saying you haven't tried your best; help is just help. Help is nothing to be embarrassed about.

As an elected official, it is our job to step in and help you, the citizens, when you may need it the best way we know how. It is also our job to put forward initiatives to help you as well. This pandemic has made it where officials across this great nation have had to do just that, help. I know we have lost some great Clayton County citizens in this COVID season, including my mother, Marjorie Neal, as of a few weeks ago. Additionally, my family and I were sick over the summer with COVID, which is how I lost my mother. With that, I needed help, and I was open to it. As I have continued to work, serve you and grieve as well, I wanted to start this series off with encouragement for you all. Know that I am here. As the vice chair of the Clayton County Delegation down at the Capitol, I am here. I have been working towards some awesome initiatives in the area of job growth, housing, education and criminal justice, which I will speak more about in the coming weeks. With that, I have received your calls and messages letting me know about those of you have finally received your unemployment benefits after my office stepped in to help.

Yes, I passed a bill which became law as of July 1, 2021, to help victims of domestic violence, but there is more work to be done, and I look forward to telling you more about those initiatives in the Clayton News in the coming weeks.

In the meantime, stay safe, stay encouraged and know that you can reach out to my office anytime you need anything. Call 404-656-6372 or email me at staterepyasminneal@gmail.com whether you need some assistance, want to provide feedback on this article or just to say hello!

If you need help with rental, mortgage or utility assistance please visit the following link:

https://relief.claytoncountyga.gov/