Rising crime is a serious problem in Georgia, not just the city of Atlanta. Clayton County is proof of that. While some neighborhoods are safe, others aren’t, and we must be proactive and see the writing on the wall. We can’t turn on the television without seeing news that someone (sometimes even law enforcement) was made a target of a violent crime. The problem hasn’t been fixed so it has persisted. Responsibility for this failure falls on our state’s elected leaders and, based on their own words and actions, it won’t be fixed anytime soon.

Like most states, Georgia goes the way of its capital city, which is a frightening statement considering the direction of Atlanta. When it comes to the matter of rising crime, Mayor Bottoms has pointed blame everywhere but her own office’s disastrous handling of the situation. In June of last year, as riots plagued the city, Mayor Bottoms bragged about “defunding the police” for the past few years. She spoke of the city “reallocating around 50% of our corrections budgets” away from law enforcement, as if it was a good thing. Former Clayton County chief of police and current CEO Jeff Turner has been less boisterous about not prioritizing police funding as a solution to crime, but if history is any indicator, he’s in no rush to increase police funding outside of his own security detail.

Despite touting her actions to cripple her city’s police force, Mayor Bottoms has blamed the crime wave on COVID-19 restrictions and then the lifting of those same restrictions. She even blamed Second Amendment rights. When Mayor Bottoms points the blame at everyone but herself; no wonder Atlanta is often ranked as one of the deadliest cities in America.

You can’t turn on a TV without seeing a hidden message that feeds negative stereotypes of police officers or other groups of people to vulnerable populations. We don’t need elected officials doing the same thing, and Mayor Bottoms isn’t the only politician in our state with a bad habit of pointing fingers.

Gov. Kemp rushed to politicize the rising crime issue as quickly as the Atlanta mayor. He blamed Bottoms and seemingly everyone else but himself while ignoring the fact that many of his own statements added fuel to the anti-police fire.

The brave men and women of law enforcement put their lives on the line every day to protect us. Police are here to help, and that should be the message we deliver to the people. We can only enact real reform that benefits everyone when we educate rather than attempt to traumatize those we are supposed to protect and represent. Elected leaders must protect the people they represent. Weakening and demeaning law enforcement is counterintuitive to that goal by making it harder for local municipalities to implement traditional solutions to protect their residents.

When Canton Georgia experienced crime spikes in 2015, new law enforcement resources led to those rates declining. Building distrust and animus toward our police, however, will only make it harder for such a solution to be applied statewide.

After the riots that occurred last year, Gov. Kemp said that he “was proud to support the peaceful protests that drew the world’s attention” to the unfortunate deaths of George Floyd and Ahmaud Arbery. The “peaceful protests” that Gov. Kemp described were, in fact, nothing short of riots. Businesses were lost, neighborhoods were traumatized, and innocent people lost their lives.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

As the riots were at their peak last year, Gov. Kemp took his comments one step further.

"Georgians are filled with fear, anger, and righteous impatience," he said. “I realized that people are hurting and have more questions than answers right now. I support the right to peacefully protest to honor the life of George Floyd and to demand action.”

These actions are disappointing to those of us who understand the implications of widespread cynicism toward police. While Gov. Kemp was afraid to do his job as civil unrest plagued the state, others like Vernon Jones spoke out against crime forecasting these issues.

Vernon Jones created a city-backed nonprofit for fallen officers, and more recently he proposed the policy of using surplus COVID-19 relief funds to increase the salaries of our hardworking men and women in blue. Georgia leaders (especially local ones like Turner) must prioritize legislation and initiatives to support, expand and evolve Georgia’s law enforcement agencies moving forward.

We won’t solve this issue until we elect someone who isn’t afraid to tackle Georgia’s problems head-on. Georgia leaders have to follow Jones’ lead and use every tool at their disposal to provide the police with the proper resources they need to protect every single resident of Georgia. Anything less is simply unacceptable.

R.C. Maxwell

Press Secretary

Vernon Jones campaign