The recent COVID-19 pandemic surge has set up a new and dangerous battleground within our education system. With a positivity rate of 16.9% and hospitals reaching capacity, Georgia schools must lead with sound, factual decisions over politics when it comes to public health and welfare.

Since we first started dealing with COVID-19 nearly two years ago, we have watched our school superintendents make difficult decisions to protect their students and staff members. The governor has asked for pay raises for those who sign teacher contracts, and he has provided some funding to help schools reopen. However, the governor and state school superintendent have not laid a science-based foundation in their plans to reopen schools, which has compromised the wellbeing of the public, including our children. State leaders have also chosen to cut education budgets and depend on federal funding to balance revenue shortages. Further, there is a political push to not require masks, outlaw vaccine mandates and limit local businesses’ rights to demand masks.

The state school superintendent’s office has not weighed in publicly or talked to parents, educators, students or other stakeholders about a plan for Georgia schools to open safely and keep students safe as they reenter the classroom. Instead, local superintendents have had to go at it alone, while making decisions with their school board members on what is best for their students, staff and school districts.

Coping with a pandemic, something that is a “once-in-a-lifetime” occurrence, is not an easy task for anyone. Our local superintendents’ jobs would have been much easier if our state school superintendent had come out publicly and supported their efforts in keeping their students and staff safe and their schools open. The state school superintendent’s office remained closed when the governor was pushing for our schools to reopen for face-to-face learning. Today, our state school superintendents’ staff continues to work remotely. It is time for the state school superintendent to get in the game and give an update about the state of Georgia schools.

As a retired educator, I believe it is time for students to return to in-person learning. However, it must be done in a safe and orderly manner. Remember, education is a field that is dominated by women who have husbands, children and/or older parents, and some are head of their households. They need to work in a healthy environment to keep their families safe. Our school boards and superintendents need to keep following the science to ensure that the decisions they are making daily will keep our students and staff safe.

Finally, Georgia is one of the lowest vaccinated states in the country. We need for the governor, state school superintendent, labor commissioner and public health commissioner to roll out programs that help our citizens realize that vaccinations and masks will make a real difference, instead of always being the last to get things done. Georgia can lead the nation or at least be in the “top tier” of states that are keeping children, staff and families safe. State leaders keep saying that Georgia is the number one state to do business, but that is not going to continue to be possible if we do not have a qualified, healthy workforce that can go to work knowing their child’s school is safe to attend.

These are critical times for our school staff and students; therefore, leadership matters.