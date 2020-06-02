JONESBORO — Clayton County Commissioner Felicia Franklin Warner is hosting a virtual town hall meeting on Thursday.
The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. and cover COVID-19, elections, economic development, housing and mortgage assistance and public safety.
Panelists will include:
• Shauna Dozier, Director Clayton County Board of Elections & Registration
• Regina Deloach, Vice Chair Development Authority of Clayton County
• Kim Arrington, Branch Manager New American Funding
• Chief Kevin Roberts, Clayton County Police Department
• Chief Landry Merkison, Clayton County Fire & Emergency Services
• Dr. Suddha Reddy, Epidemiologist
• Clayton County Code Enforcement and refuse control representatives
The town hall can be viewed via ZOOM at https://zoom.us/j/98906771683?pwd=dDg2SXZSZGxnRHd1OEdFbHMycWkydz09 (password: 565750) or Facebook Live (https://www.facebook.com/events/255544189026914/)
