JONESBORO - District 3 Commissioner Felicia Franklin has been selected to represent Clayton County at the 18th Annual County Leadership Institute (CLI) to be held in Washington, D.C., on Nov. 7-11.
According to the National Association of Counties (NACo), this rigorous four-day program enhances the capability of county officials to identify and implement innovative solutions to complex challenges facing county government. It also offers the selected officials a platform to forge positive, sustained change in their communities.
Marty Linksey, CLI program developer and co-founder of Cambridge Leadership Associates, said that this current era is characterized as a “permanent crisis.” Attendees of this year’s event will learn how to effectively address the demands of personal leadership in a new era of government.
“I am honored to be selected and committed to learning everything that I can to solve complex problems with innovative solutions,” said Franklin. “I look forward to strategizing with other county officials and bringing creative ideas back to move Clayton County forward.”
For more information about Commissioner Felicia Franklin, access https://www.claytoncountyga.gov/government/board-of-commissioners/district-3.
