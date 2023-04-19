The city of Jonesboro’s Community Garden & City Agriculture Plan Kickoff Event was held Saturday, April 15 at 223 N. Main St. The Community Garden is done in association with the city of Jonesboro, the Jonesboro Police Department, Food Well Alliance, and the Atlanta Regional Commission. Several meetings are planned to discuss the city’s agriculture plan. Those meetings are Thursday, April 20 from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at Arts Clayton Gallery; Saturday, April 22 from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in the Jonesboro City Center Community Room; Thursday, April 27 from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at Arts Clayton Gallery; and Saturday, April 29 from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in the Lee Street Park Pavilion.
