JONESBORO — The community has been invited to honor fallen Clayton County Field Training Officer Henry Laxson.
Laxson’s end of watch came on Nov. 30 after he was killed while responding to a domestic violence call in Rex.
His T.I.G.E.R. patrol car has been parked in front of the department’s headquarters building in Jonesboro to give all an opportunity to bid farewell to the officer. Police said visitors are welcome to lay flowers near his vehicle or at the memorial wall.
Clayton County police said Laxson joined the department in 2017 with two goals — join the Targeted Interdiction General Enforcement Response unit and become a member of the SWAT team. He accomplished both.
“Officer Laxson responded to every call with honor taking every opportunity to change one life at a time,” the department said in a statement posted to social media. “Officer Laxson was the very best of us. He epitomized everything good and decent about Clayton County and the Clayton County Police Department. He will be missed but never forgotten.”
