Community revitalization plan meeting to be held at Living Faith

Clayton County Community Development and Mosaic Community Planning is holding a community revitalization plan meeting Monday, Aug. 21 from 6 to 7 p.m. at Living Faith Tabernacle, 5880 Old Dixie Highway, Forest Park.
In its meeting Aug. 1, the Clayton County Board of Commissioners unanimously approved an agreement with Hearthside Living Faith for a $3 million bond application to develop a senior living facility in the Old Dixie Road area.
