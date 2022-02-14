JONESBORO — The planned community room at the new Jonesboro City Center will be enlarged before the building is complete.
The council unanimously voted to expand the facility during the regular business meeting on Feb. 14.
The current plans call for seating for 140 people. The room will be expanded by 60 feet to accommodate seating for 200.
City Manager Ricky Clark said after the framing was complete it was clear to city officials that the room was not large enough.
“Some things are not as clear on a plan as when you see it,” he said during the council’s Jan. 7 work session.
Clark said the city has already received rental inquiries, but the current size is not large enough to accommodate their needs.
“We want this building to stay rented as much as possible so the revenues would pay down the debt,” he said. “We feel we’ll regret it if we don’t (expand) now.”
The cost is estimated to be $214,000 to make the changes. The amount includes $14,520 for plans submitted by all trades involved. Clark said it’s estimated the expansion will cost up to $200,000, and that the true price will be known after the planning review is completed. The project will be paid for using the city’s fund balance.
Council member Donya Sartor took issue with the pricing, specifically with the architect plans.
“I still think we’re going to make the revenue at 140 seats. I think 140 is still sufficient for a community room,” she said.
Council member Pat Sebo agreed with Clark.
“I think we would be remiss if we didn’t take advantage of the opportunity now,” she said. "There are events held in the county where you do need capacity of 200. We’re not going to be able to go back and change it. At this point, I’d rather see us do it now, rather than regret it.”
Construction on the City Center began in March 2021. It’s expected to be completed by spring 2022.
The $12.1 million, 23,000 square-foot-building will house City Hall, the courthouse, Jonesboro Police Department, probation offices, the community room and atrium.
