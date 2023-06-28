Community shopping event supports residents in need

FOREST PARK — This summer brought some added sunshine to dozens of local residents thanks to a free shopping event held at Forest Park High School aimed at supporting low-income families and individuals in need.
On Friday, June 23, organizers from Helping Hands Ending Hunger Inc. (HHEH), the City of Forest Park, Good360, and Clayton County Public Schools hosted a Free Gifts at the Park event.
With additional support from other community partners — including Kroger Delivery, Robinson Weeks, BlueStar Studios and others — more 100 individuals were able to sign up for a designated time slot to shop for clothes, shoes, kitchen and household items, bedding, toys, baby supplies and more — all at no cost.
“I’m extremely grateful to everyone who made today very special for me and my daughter,” said event participant and Forest Park resident Laronda Jones. “Sometimes, it can be incredibly difficult to ask for help when you hit hard times. Having initiatives like Free Gifts at the Park shows that there truly is support out there for those who need it.”
Forest Park Council member Kimberly James, Carla Harward with HHEH, and Arvis Walker from the Clayton County Council of PTAs spent the past several months planning and broadening efforts to maximize the impact of the event.
Forest Park High School Principal Dr. Kim A. Dancy also said that it is a joy to host the event for both students and families.
“Although our local economy remains strong, we recognize that there are still some residents and families who continue to struggle in order to make ends meet,” Forest Park Mayor Angelyne Butler said. “By collaborating with our diverse group of community partners, we were able to bring joy and smiles to those who may have felt that all hope was lost. I especially want to thank Councilwoman James for spearheading this important initiative and for her extreme dedication to the citizens of Forest Park.”
HHEH is a nonprofit organization that operates a school-based, student-led program in multiple schools throughout Clayton County. Its mission is to empower students to rescue uneaten food from school meals and join hands with their community to nurture food insecure families.
“This event definitely generated a lot of excitement in the community,” said Carla Harward, CEO of HHEH. “Everyone is always amazed at the quality and variety of goods we are able to give out, so it is very heartwarming to see the joy and hear the appreciation from participants. Events like these truly matter and have a unquestionable impact on the lives of residents who may be struggling financially. Hope takes many shapes, and we could not have done this without the support of our incredible partners.”
