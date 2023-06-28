Community shopping event supports residents in need

On Friday, June 23, organizers from Helping Hands Ending Hunger Inc. (HHEH), the city of Forest Park, Good360, and Clayton County Public Schools hosted a Free Gifts at the Park event.

FOREST PARK — This summer brought some added sunshine to dozens of local residents thanks to a free shopping event held at Forest Park High School aimed at supporting low-income families and individuals in need.

