JONESBORO — Congressman David Scott received the first of two COVID-19 vaccinations Friday.
Scott represents Congressional District 13 which includes Clayton and Henry Counties.
“I thank God for sending this badly needed vaccine to help us bring an end to this COVID-19 pandemic,” Scott said, adding he received the vaccine at the direction of the House attending physician.
Scott encouraged everyone to get the vaccination when it becomes more widely available to the public.
“Everybody — every race, every creed, every color — we’re all in this together,” he said. “But we will not be able to end this pandemic if we don’t all do our part. Each of our lives is depending on all of us doing the right thing by taking the vaccine, wearing masks and following social distancing guidelines.”
