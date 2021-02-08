JONESBORO — Clayton County Senior Services, Fire & Emergency and Congressman David Scott teamed up Saturday to administer 500 COVID-19 inoculations.
The event was held at Mundy’s Mill High School for residents 65 and older. Senior services worked with Scott to register residents for Saturday’s event.
“We must take measurable steps to get vaccine doses into the arms of our people — particularly to help those who are most vulnerable to the virus,” Scott said. “I am proud to partner with Clayton County Senior Services and Clayton County Fire & Emergency Services to provide this much needed relief and I will continue to work feverishly in Washington to make sure that our district receives additional doses of the vaccine.”
For more information on COVID-19 vaccination sites, visit Scott’s website at www.davidscott.house.gov/coronavirus/.
