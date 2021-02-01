WASHINGTON, D.C — On Thursday, Congressman David Scott (GA-13) and Congresswoman Nikema Williams (GA-5) were joined by members of the Georgia and Alabama delegations in introducing a resolution honoring the life and legacy of Henry “Hank” Louis Aaron, who passed away on Jan. 22. Senator Raphael Warnock introduced a companion resolution in the Senate.
“My wife, Alfredia, Hank Aaron’s sister, and I, and our entire family are deeply saddened at his passing,” Scott said. “But we know that the Lord said to all of us, ‘let your light shine so that the whole world may see your great works.’ And Hank Aaron did just that. And not just the 755 home run record for Major League Baseball, but also as a father, a son, a brother, a husband, a great friend to so many people, and a shining light for Atlanta, our nation, and the world.”
Born in Mobile, Ala., in 1934, Aaron grew up during the height of the Jim Crow era. He began his professional baseball career playing in the Negro Leagues before he was eventually signed to the Milwaukee Braves. He then moved with the Braves to Atlanta in 1966 where he would play for the bulk of his career.
Throughout all stages of his life, Aaron faced racism and discrimination. However, he persevered through this adversity with grace and humility, breaking through racial barriers to change attitudes in the deep south.
Widely known as one of the best baseball players of all time, “Hammerin’ Hank” earned numerous accolades during his career. Most notably, on April 8th, 1974, he broke Babe Ruth’s record of 714 home runs, and went on to end hit a career total of 755 home runs, a record he held for over 30 years.
“It’s hard to imagine a world without Mr. Henry ‘Hank’ Aaron,” Williams said. “The news of his passing is devastating and a personal loss for my family, Georgia’s 5th Congressional District and the entire state of Georgia. From proudly representing the hopes and dreams of Black children everywhere while playing in the Negro League to exemplifying an unmatched example of excellence as a baseball great on the Atlanta Braves for 20 seasons, Mr. Aaron impacted the lives of communities across the country. He challenged America, on and off the field, to fulfill its promise of equality, social justice and civil rights.
Williams continued, “It didn’t matter if you were from Georgia or my and Mr. Aaron’s home state of Alabama, he was beloved by many. The indelible mark he left on the world is worthy of this resolution paying tribute to his life and legacy. I am proud to join Congressman David Scott in cosponsoring this resolution honoring a great man and humanitarian.”
