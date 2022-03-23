HAMPTON — A man wanted out of Connecticut barricaded himself inside a home in Hampton on Tuesday, March 22, after Clayton County police learned he was using it as a hideout.
Jaquan Rosado, who was considered armed and dangerous, remained in the home on Southwood Drive for nearly five hours before being taken into custody without injuries, Clayton County police said.
The U.S. Marshal Office assisted police in the arrest.
Rosado is wanted in Connecticut on charges of criminal possession of a firearm, violation of probation, robbery, failure to appear, larceny, criminal mischief and attempt to commit a larceny.
According to the Connecticut Post, Rosado was arrested in 2017 for allegedly stealing a motorcycle and van in Millbrook, New York. The site reports that Rosado, then age 24, crashed the van into a patrol car and led New York’s East Fishkill police on a foot pursuit. He was taken into custody and charged with attempted assault, reckless endangerment, unlawful fleeing of an officer, reckless driving and leaving the scene of an accident. He later posted bond in East Fishkill with counterfeit money, police reported.
Rosado was transferred to the state police barracks in Poughkeepsie, New York and charged with criminal possession of a forged instrument, burglary and possession of stolen property, reckless endangerment, grand larceny and possession of stolen property.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.