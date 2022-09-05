A couple of dozen men, women and children are silently reading books in the shade of apple trees one sunny morning in beautiful little Bonners Ferry, Idaho. But this is a protest.

"We're having a read-in in support of the library," explains Billie Jo Klaniecki, a spry 70-something wearing a broad brimmed sun hat and a careworn white shirt buttoned at the cuffs. "We're here being very quiet and very polite."

