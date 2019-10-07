MORROW — Construction of the much anticipated new Morrow High School is expected to begin in late January or early February.
Earlier this year, the community got its first look at the new $80 million facility designed by Perkins + Will Architects. It will be built on a 125-acre property already owned by Clayton County Public Schools and will sit adjacent to the new East Clayton Elementary School, about 4 miles from the existing Morrow High.
Ronick Joseph, director of construction, said attendance boundaries are not expected to change when the new school opens. He noted boundaries did not change when the new East Clayton Elementary campus opened. The old and new facilities are about the same distance between the old and new Morrow High schools.
The 350,000 square foot school will be the largest and most expensive ever built in Clayton County. Joseph said the price tag is higher due to size and that labor and materials costs have increased in the 10 years since the district constructed a new high school.
Additionally, he said the school will be different in that it will feature much more collaborative learning spaces along with many more Career and Technical Education classrooms.
SPLOST VI monies and capital outlay funds will pay for the new building. Clayton County voters approved the new five-year SPLOST VI in March. The district will begin collecting on Jan. 1, 2020 with a maximum collection of $280 million.
Joseph said while the exterior designs of the building are not expected to change, interior plans are being tweaked based on recommendations from meetings with principals, students, academic coordinators, transportation, technology and food and nutrition.
On Oct. 24, a meeting will be held with Morrow High’s Parent Teacher Student Association to present plans and receive feedback.
The project will go out for bid in December. Joseph is expected to present a recommendation to the Board of Education in January. Following approval, construction will begin.