FOREST PARK — Construction on the City of Forest’s new senior housing community has begun.
TheForest Station project will be located off College Street and Warren Drive near the city’s downtown district.
The independent living community will be three stories with a mix of 60 one- and two-bedroom units for seniors ages 55 and older.
There is an urgent need for high-quality, affordable housing for seniors in Forest Park,” said Phil Ellen, executive director of Georgia Communities Inc. “This development is designed to address that need and help catalyze new investment near the downtown core, so we believe it is going to be a tremendous asset for the community.”
Amenities planned for the senior housing community include a fully equipped exercise room, venues for residential events and a state-of-the-art business center. Developers also plan to construct a community garden as a way to increase the availability of nutritious foods, as well as a wellness center, where residents will have access to health screenings, regular recreational activities and more.
"All of our residents, especially our seniors, deserve a safe, stable and affordable place to live," said City of Forest Park Mayor Angelyne Butler, MPA. "By having this new residential community, we can work to ensure that those seniors on a fixed income have a high-quality option when it comes finding a place to call home."
Construction of the senior independent living facility is expected to last 14 months, with the new community tentatively scheduled to open during the first quarter of 2023. To learn more about the Forest Station development, www.paladinhousing.org/developments.
